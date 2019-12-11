Barcelona's Ansu Fati Talks 'Dream Come True' After Record-Breaking UCL Winner

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has said it is "a dream come true" to become the youngest-ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Fati scored an 86th-minute winner at the San Siro in Barca's 2-1 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday to set a new benchmark in the tournament's history:

His goal also sent Inter out of the competition after Romelu Lukaku had cancelled out Carles Perez's opener.

It was only Fati's third appearance in Europe's elite competition, and he said after the match he is eager to take every opportunity he gets, per Marca:

"They just told me [about the record], I'm very happy for the goal and for the team with the win. You think, 'what have I just done?' I'm very happy. It's a dream come true. I always say it, everything is happening so quickly. I have to keep working and keep learning from the best, I'm very grateful for every opportunity I get."

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde played a weakened side against Inter because the Blaugrana had already secured top spot in Group F.

Frenkie de Jong, Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergio Busquets all started on the bench in Milan, while Lionel Messi was not even in the squad.



Barca are leading La Liga on goal difference to Real Madrid:

They visit Real Sociedad on Saturday before the first El Clasico of the season against Los Blancos at the Camp Nou next Wednesday.

The fact a number of Barca's key players, most notably Messi, were given a rest for the trip to Inter could give them an edge as they aim to reach the winter break still top of the table.

Barcelona's home clash against Alaves on December 21 is their last match of 2019. They kick off 2020 with a derby clash away at Espanyol on January 4.