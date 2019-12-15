Kabuki Warriors Beat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair; Retain Tag Titles at WWE TLC

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Kabuki Warriors beat Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women's tag team Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at TLC on Sunday to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

After a lengthy back-and-forth that featured multiple ladder spots, it was Asuka who captured the belts:

Flair and Lynch had looked set to clinch the titles when The Man was left alone in the ring and climbed the ladder toward the belts. But The Empress of Tomorrow spotted the danger and pulled on a rope tied to the ladder and brought the Raw women's champion down.

That left Asuka free to scale the ladder herself and claim the belts on behalf of herself and Kairi Sane.

But the match was a brutal one for all four competitors, with Asuka feeling the full force of Lynch crashing into her and a table from the top rope, and Sane being thrown into the barricade by The Queen.

However, The Kabuki Warriors recovered to retain their championships.

Issues between the two teams have persisted since October, which is when they first clashed in a tag team match. Lynch eventually shifted her focus to Bayley and Shayna Baszler entering Survivor Series on Nov. 24, but she has held a grudge against Asuka ever since getting misted.

Lynch wasn't on television for a couple weeks after Survivor Series, which left The Queen to deal with Asuka and Sane on her own. While she was competitive against them, she fell short in a handicap match on Dec. 2.

Lynch returned to TV on Monday's episode of Raw, and while Flair offered a helping hand, The Man declined and decided to face the Kabuki Warriors in a handicap match of her own.

She did win the match, but it was by disqualification when she got hit with a chair. Sane added insult to injury by nailing The Man with an Insane Elbow through a table, which set the stage for Sunday's huge TLC clash.

While getting treated in the trainer's room, Lynch was visited by The Queen, and the longtime rivals and friends decided it was time to team up against two Superstars who had been a thorn in their respective sides for weeks.

After Flair left the room, she was jumped by the Kabuki Warriors, who later laid down a challenge for TLC, agreeing to put their titles on the line in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.

One year ago, Lynch, Flair and Asuka faced each other in a Triple Threat TLC match that resulted in The Empress of Tomorrow winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. That was one of the best women's matches in WWE history, and it helped lay the groundwork for Sunday's bout.

There was a different dynamic this time around, and with Sane added to the mix, there was even greater potential for death-defying spots and memorable moments.

The Kabuki Warriors' teamwork helped them to victory, and scoring another win over Lynch could lead to a Raw women's title shot for Asuka in the near future.

