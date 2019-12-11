Jonathan dos Santos Says Carlos Vela Has 'Offer on the Table' from Barcelona

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela has an offer from Barcelona, according to Mexico team-mate Jonathan dos Santos.

Dos Santos, who came through the ranks at Barcelona as a youngster and was at the club between 2002 and 2014, was asked about his Mexican compatriot on W Radio (h/t Goal's James Westwood). He said:

"As I am now on vacation; I have not had much contact with him.

"But it is true, he has that offer on the table [from Barcelona]. I don't know what he's going to do.

"He's very happy in Los Angeles, he had a spectacular season, but Barca looking for you is a very nice opportunity.

"I'm happy for him. As a Mexican, I hope this possibility can be given."

Vela said he almost joined Barcelona on loan last January and would be keen on heading there:

If Barca were interested in him at the start of 2019, his incredible year with LAFC will have done him no harm.

In 36 appearances, Vela produced 38 goals and 12 assists for his side.

Of those goals, 34 were in Major League Soccer as he set a new record for most regular-season strikes:

Former United States international Alexi Lalas thinks highly of the 30-year-old:

The Catalan giants aren't exactly struggling for goals this season, though, with attacking options including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona have netted 41 goals in 15 La Liga matches this season, nine more than nearest competitors Real Madrid.

Vela's arrival would give manager Ernesto Valverde more scope to rest 32-year-old Messi and keep him fresh for their most important games, as the Mexico international also predominantly plays on the right.

It's unlikely he'd be as prolific as he has been in MLS for Barca, though. The forward has evidently taken advantage of the lower standard of defending in that league, as in 250 games for Real Sociedad he scored less frequently, returning 73 goals in that time.