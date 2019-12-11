Damian Lillard's Dominance Powers Trail Blazers Past Reeling Knicks

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers added salt to the New York Knicks' wounds by demolishing them 115-87 Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

It marked New York's 10th straight loss and second since interim head coach Mike Miller took over for the fired David Fizdale on Friday. The Knicks (4-20) were three days removed from coming one point shy of beating the Indiana Pacers, but they stood no chance against the sharpshooting Blazers.

Portland improved to 10-15, ending a two-game skid.

Center Hassan Whiteside posted his fifth straight double-double and 15th of the season, while point guard Damian Lillard sunk eight of his nine buckets from three-point land. The damage could have been even worse for the Knicks had Lillard played the fourth quarter.

Carmelo Anthony, against whom Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. was especially excited to match up, left to a standing ovation against his former team. The Knicks fan wearing a throwback New York Melo jersey at least had one thing to cheer.

Notable Stats

POR G Damian Lillard: 31 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists

POR C Hassan Whiteside: 17 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 blocks

POR F Carmelo Anthony: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

POR G Anfernee Simons: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

POR G CJ McCollum: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

NYK F Julius Randle: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

NYK C Mitchell Robinson: 14 points, 5 rebounds

NYK F Bobby Portis: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

NYK F Marcus Morris Sr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds

NYK F RJ Barrett: 5 points, 4 rebounds

Damian Lillard Three-Point Barrage Buries Hapless Knicks

Lillard went just 2-of-12 from deep in Portland's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The 29-year-old point guard quickly avenged that performance with five first-quarter triples against the Knicks:

Lillard finished 8-of-12 beyond the arc, coming up two short of his franchise record for most ever in a game. He did so in just three quarters of work.

The only man hotter in the Moda Center was the man who won $5,000 during a timeout:

Lillard's pristine three-point performance called to mind his buzzer-beating 37-foot dagger that ousted Oklahoma City from the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season. The four-time All-Star knows, however, that this Blazers roster is far from last year's squad that made the Western Conference Finals, telling reporters after Sunday's loss:

"We're just having a hard time. I don't really have an explanation where I can tell you a list of things. It's things that I feel and I see. We aren't doing well enough. We're not the same team [as last year]. That's as simple as I can put it to you right now. We're not that same team and we haven't figured it out. We're a work in progress, obviously."

Portland has a much different lineup, for one, but this remains true: The Blazers will go as Lillard goes.

The team outshot the Knicks from three 17-of-41 opposite 7-of-38, including a season-high four from Anfernee Simons and three from Anthony.

What's Next?

The Knicks' next chance at snapping their losing streak will be Wednesday night at the Golden State Warriors, and Portland will travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.