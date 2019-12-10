Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Overtime Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Miami Heat overcame a 117-111 deficit in the final minute of regulation to force overtime before scoring the first 18 points of the extra session en route to a 135-121 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each posted triple-doubles for the Heat, who made 53 field goals and shot 51.0 percent from the field.

Adebayo was one of three Heat players to post 30 or more points.

Duncan Robinson hit 10 three-pointers en route to 34 points. Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with 36 (14-of-26 shooting), and Adebayo earned a 30-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

Butler led all players on the boards with 18 in addition to his 20 points and 10 dimes.

Rookie forward DeAndre Hunter scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Hawks. Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists.

The 18-6 Heat improved to 11-0 at home. The Hawks fell to 6-18.

Notable Performances

Hawks PG Trae Young: 21 points, 9 assists

Hawks F DeAndre Hunter: 28 points, 4 rebounds

Heat G/F Jimmy Butler: 20 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists

Heat G Kendrick Nunn: 36 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Heat F Duncan Robinson: 34 points

Heat C Bam Adebayo: 30 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds

What's Next?

On Friday, the Heat will host the 21-3 Los Angeles Lakers, who sport the NBA's best record alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Game time in Miami is 7 p.m. ET.

Atlanta will visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

