Thomas Tuchel on Kylian Mbappe: 'He Must Accept Being Subbed Off'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said his star forward Kylian Mbappe must learn to "accept" his decisions.

During the 3-1 win over Montpellier, Mbappe was taken off by Tuchel and then appeared to ignore the manager when returning to the dugout. The France international had scored earlier in the game, as PSG were able to recover from a goal down to win the contest.

Ahead of PSG's clash with Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, Tuchel was asked about the incident and said Mbappe needs to come to terms with his choices, per Jamie Smith of Goal.

"Kylian is not difficult to manage but he has a unique mentality," the PSG boss said. "It is normal that he always wants to win. He must accept being subbed off and show respect to other players like [Eric Maxim] Choupo-Moting."

As relayed by Smith, former France striker Christophe Dugarry said on RMC Sport that Tuchel was "finished at PSG" and that he needed to "justify" the decision to take Mbappe off in the last two games.

Mbappe's goal put PSG ahead in the Montpellier win, with Neymar and Mauro Icardi scoring either side of his effort:

As Get French Football News relayed, the PSG No. 7 seemed to ignore apparent encouragement from his manager after being withdrawn from the action in stoppage time:

The exchange would not have been easy viewing for PSG supporters, as the unity of the group has been questioned in recent years. Mbappe is arguably the side's most important player too.

Per OptaJean, there aren't many players in European football who can rival his strike rate:

With a number of games coming up before the end of the year, it was arguably a sensible decision from Tuchel to give Mbappe some extra rest at the end of the contest, especially with the game won. However, it doesn't appear as though the youngster agreed with that call.

Given the reported interest in the forward from the likes of Real Madrid, moments like those at Montpellier will also lead to further speculation regarding his future.

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, following the apparent snub to his manager, talk of Mbappe's future has been front-page news in Spain:

PSG will be hoping to move on from the matter quickly and Tuchel will want to see the striker in the goals again as soon as possible.

At the moment, it's understandable Mbappe wants to play every second of every game. However, given he's still young and is set to have a heavy workload later in the campaign, it's no shock to see his manager try to give him time to rest when possible.