Redskins' Derrius Guice Placed on Season-Ending IR Because of Knee Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins during the second half during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice will see his season come to an end after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Guice left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers early with a knee injury that was later diagnosed to be a sprained MCL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The second-year player had already spent most of the season on injured reserve while recovering from a torn meniscus

It adds to a rough injury history that also includes a torn ACL suffered in the 2018 preseason.

On the plus side, Rapoport reported the ACL remains intact following the latest injury.

The 2018 second-round pick has been limited to just five games over his first two years in the NFL, but he has at least impressed when given the chance.

Guice totaled 245 rushing yards in his short stint this year, while his 5.8 yards per carry would rank third in the league with enough attempts to qualify. He scored three touchdowns during this stretch, including a 45-yard receiving score in Week 11:

If he can stay healthy, the running back clearly has the talent to be a bright star in this league. 

The Redskins staying cautious during a 3-10 season will hopefully allow him to get back to 100 percent entering the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Washington will return to using a backfield rotation led by Adrian Peterson with Wendall Smallwood and Chris Thompson also getting some touches.

Read 46 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    @MikeFreemanNFL's 10-Point Stance

    👀 Exec: Pats don't get 'benefit of the doubt' 🏁 Playoff race breakdown 📞 Rivera will get a 'billion interviews' 😬 Source: Cam's future still uncertain

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeFreemanNFL's 10-Point Stance

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    New 'Gridiron Heights' 🚨

    It’s playoff picture day, and Gronk is the photographer 😂🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New 'Gridiron Heights' 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Salary Cap to Rise to Between $196.8M and $201.2M in 2020 💸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Salary Cap to Rise to Between $196.8M and $201.2M in 2020 💸

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets May Trade Bell, Adams 👀

    'Multiple sources' believe Le'Veon will be available this offseason; Jamal Adams may also be on the block

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets May Trade Bell, Adams 👀

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report