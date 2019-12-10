Redskins' Derrius Guice Placed on Season-Ending IR Because of Knee Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice will see his season come to an end after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Guice left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers early with a knee injury that was later diagnosed to be a sprained MCL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The second-year player had already spent most of the season on injured reserve while recovering from a torn meniscus.

It adds to a rough injury history that also includes a torn ACL suffered in the 2018 preseason.

On the plus side, Rapoport reported the ACL remains intact following the latest injury.

The 2018 second-round pick has been limited to just five games over his first two years in the NFL, but he has at least impressed when given the chance.

Guice totaled 245 rushing yards in his short stint this year, while his 5.8 yards per carry would rank third in the league with enough attempts to qualify. He scored three touchdowns during this stretch, including a 45-yard receiving score in Week 11:

If he can stay healthy, the running back clearly has the talent to be a bright star in this league.

The Redskins staying cautious during a 3-10 season will hopefully allow him to get back to 100 percent entering the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Washington will return to using a backfield rotation led by Adrian Peterson with Wendall Smallwood and Chris Thompson also getting some touches.