Stone Cold-Goldberg Video, WWE Release Rumors and New Day's Potential Names

WWE Releases Teaser for Austin-Goldberg Interview

Ahead of the second episode of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network, WWE released a teaser trailer Monday.

The episode, which will air Sunday night after TLC, will feature Austin interviewing fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg:

Based on the teaser, it appears as though Austin asked Goldberg about his streak in WCW, why his first run in WWE didn't work out and whether he felt his character was WCW's way of trying to "copy" Stone Cold.

The first episode of Broken Skull Sessions featured a discussion between Austin and The Undertaker, which was roundly praised since it offered a peek behind the curtain and showcased Taker out of character, which has been a rarity during his career.

While the second episode may not be quite as highly anticipated, there are plenty of interesting topics up for discussion.

Many considered Austin and Goldberg to be similar during their respective runs on top since they had the same look, but there is no question that their characters were markedly different. Getting their perspective on the comparisons is something worth tuning in for.

Austin vs. Goldberg is also a dream match that never came to be, so perhaps they will touch on the subject of whether the bout was ever on the table or if it could potentially still happen in the future.

Backstage News on WWE Releases

WWE released Luke Harper, Sin Cara, Konnor and Viktor from their contracts Sunday, but reportedly there may be more cuts to come.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky), "several" stars have asked for their release, and while not all of them received it initially, it is "expected" that there are more to follow.

Of the Superstars still on WWE's roster, it is known that Mike Kanellis requested his release, so he may be part of the next wave if there is one.

Meltzer also reported that Harper's contract was set to expire on March 25, 2020. His release reportedly comes with a 90-day non-compete clause, which will render him unable to sign elsewhere until March 8, 2020.

Since the difference between the two dates was negligible, WWE reportedly opted to grant Harper is release now rather than waiting three more months.

Between Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK, WWE has an unbelievably deep and talented roster. While that can be a good thing, it also makes it difficult to give everyone television time and utilize them properly.

Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension will all have an opportunity to see more action elsewhere, and there are others on the WWE roster who would likely benefit from moving on as well.

New Day Reveals Proposed Names for Their Team

On Monday's episode of The New Day: Feel The Power, New Day members Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods discussed the process of coming up with a name for their group.

They read off the entire list of names they were given to choose from, and Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet transcribed it:

The Beat

The Tribe

Perfect Harmony

Healing Through Harmony

The Wonders

The Miracles

The Sensations

The Modern Marvels

Vibe-n-Vision

Harmony’s Three

Trillogy

Tri-verse

KBX

The House of Light

The Triumph

The Beacon

New City

The Cause

The Voice

The Regulators

The House of Positive Energy (aka H.O.P.E.)

House of Purpose

The Calling

Voices of Triumph

The Prime

The Charge

The Reach

The Concept

The Achievers

The Sentinels

Genesis

Born Again

Revelation

Mason of Salvation

The Congregation

The Advent

Trinity

Crusaders

Exodus

Redeem

Risen

Almighty

Modern Day Saints

The Sainthood

The A-Men

Brothers of Xavier

X-Communication

Saving Our Souls (aka S.O.S.)

Million Man Ministry

Resurrection/Resu-wrecktion/ResurXtion

Penance

New Day noted that the three names they pitched were New Day, New Way and By Any Means Necessary.

Monday's show was a follow-up to last week's debut episode, which focused on how the three of them decided to form a team and everything that went into establishing their characters.

While New Day has gone on to become one of the most successful tag teams of all time, it was a rocky start since the WWE Universe rejected their happy-go-lucky gimmick. That eventually led to a heel turn, which was the catalyst for New Day reaching new heights.

A bad name in addition to an initial bad gimmick could have buried Kingston, E and Woods before they ever got started, but they were given the opportunity to roll with New Day, and the rest his history.

