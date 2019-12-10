NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder's Chris Paul, Steven Adams, More 'All Available'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- DECEMBER 6: Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shares a conversation with teammate, Chris Paul #3 during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 6, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly making several of their veteran players, including guard Chris Paul, forward Danilo Gallinari and center Steven Adams, "available" ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline in February. 

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday that OKC's modest 11-12 record, which currently ranks seventh in the Western Conference, hasn't altered the front office's focus on the future and it's willing to take on "big salaries" in order to improve the return assets as part of dealing its vets.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

