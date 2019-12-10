NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder's Chris Paul, Steven Adams, More 'All Available'

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly making several of their veteran players, including guard Chris Paul, forward Danilo Gallinari and center Steven Adams, "available" ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline in February.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday that OKC's modest 11-12 record, which currently ranks seventh in the Western Conference, hasn't altered the front office's focus on the future and it's willing to take on "big salaries" in order to improve the return assets as part of dealing its vets.

