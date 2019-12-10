WWE's Robert Roode, Primo Colon Suspended 30 Days for Wellness Violations

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE announced Tuesday that it suspended Robert Roode and Primo Colon for 30 days each for their first violations of the company's wellness policy.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the exact details regarding their violations aren't yet known.

Roode was last seen on SmackDown two weeks ago when he lost a singles match to Roman Reigns before getting speared through the barricade and buried under the announce table. Primo has not competed in a televised match since Survivor Series 2018 over one year ago.

The 42-year-old Roode has been a key part of WWE's midcard since getting called up to the main roster in 2017. He is a two-time Raw Tag Team champion, one-time United States champion and one-time 24/7 champion.

Currently, Roode is in a tag team with Dolph Ziggler, and they are part of an alliance with King Corbin against Reigns on SmackDown.

Prior to getting called up, Roode was a top star in NXT, and he held the NXT Championship for 203 days, which is the fifth-longest reign in the title's history.

Roode first made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling from 2004-2016. He still stands as one of the most successful stars in the history of the company with two World Heavyweight title reigns and eight runs as Tag Team champion.

The 36-year-old Primo has been part of WWE's main roster since 2008, primarily as a tag team wrestler. He began as a tag team partner with his brother, Carlito, before going on to team with his cousin, Epico Colon, in 2011.

Primo is recognized as a three-time Tag Team champion in WWE, but he hasn't been utilized much in recent years aside from periodic work as an enhancement talent.

His most significant work has come in World Wrestling Council, which is a Puerto Rican company owned by his father, Carlos Colon. In WWC, Primo has held 17 championships, including 10 reigns as a heavyweight champion.