Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers 'Would Love' Buyout; Grizzlies Will Opt for Trade

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers "would love" for the Memphis Grizzlies to buy out veteran swingman Andre Iguodala, but there's "no world in which that happens" this season, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday.

According to O'Connor, the Grizzlies are only going to move Iguodala via trade and are "open to any type" of offer, including proposals that feature long-term contracts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.