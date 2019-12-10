Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers 'Would Love' Buyout; Grizzlies Will Opt for Trade

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Andre Iguodala at LinkedIn on June 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers "would love" for the Memphis Grizzlies to buy out veteran swingman Andre Iguodala, but there's "no world in which that happens" this season, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday.

According to O'Connor, the Grizzlies are only going to move Iguodala via trade and are "open to any type" of offer, including proposals that feature long-term contracts.

                 

