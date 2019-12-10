Scottie Pippen on Luka Doncic-Michael Jordan Comparisons: 'He Got 6 Titles Yet?'

Glenn James/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen believes it is too early to compare Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic to his longtime teammate Michael Jordan.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Pippen was asked about the comparison and decided to have some fun with it by saying, "He got six titles yet?" in reference to Doncic and the fact that he has a long way to go before reaching MJ's level of success.

Doncic is only in his second NBA season, but he is already being mentioned in the same breath as Jordan from a statistical perspective. On Sunday, Doncic posted his 19th consecutive game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, which broke a tie with Jordan for the longest such streak since the merger.

The Slovenian star is also a legitimate MVP candidate this season with averages of 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game for the 16-7 Mavs, who sit third in the Western Conference.

Injuries limited Jordan to just 18 games in his second NBA season, but he averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a rookie, and 37.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists during his third campaign.

Even Doncic feels stats don't tell the whole story when comparing others to Jordan, however: "There are a lot of stats going on ... I think it's a little bit too much [about] stats. You can't compare anybody to Michael Jordan. He's one of a kind. Those are just stats."

What sets Jordan apart from the rest is the fact that he's a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA MVP and even a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with 14 All-Star nods and nine NBA All-Defensive Team selections to boot.

Jordan also boasts the intangible "it" factor that made him one of the greatest scorers and best clutch players in NBA history.

Doncic has shown flashes of that and may prove to have Jordan-esque elements to his game, but until he sustains his current numbers over a decade or more and wins multiple championships, putting him on the same level as arguably the greatest player of all time is something of a stretch.