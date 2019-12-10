Jeremy Lin Scores 22 Points in Beijing Ducks' Victory over Guangzhou Loong Lions

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 08: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Shenzhen Marco Polo at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on December 8, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin didn't have his best shooting game, but his ability to get to the basket was still strong enough to lead the Beijing Ducks to their third straight Chinese Basketball Association win.

Lin finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Ducks' 112-104 victory over the Guangzhou Loong Lions on Tuesday. 

The former NBA star shot 5-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the line. The 31-year-old did most of his damage by penetrating the Guangzhou defense and forcing fouls, making nine of his 10 free-throw attempts. 

Fouls were also a bit of an issue on the other end of the floor, as Lin dealt with trouble for most of the contest. The California native played the fourth quarter with five fouls.

Former NBA big man Ekpe Udoh chipped in with a team-high 26 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort for the Ducks. 

Andrew Nicholson, another former NBAer, led all scorers with 42 points and 14 rebounds for the Loong Lions (8-10).

The win improves the Ducks' record to 12-5 on the season.

Related

    Latest NFL Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Chiefs back in top three 👀 Titans look legit? ➡️ Tap for full rankings

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest NFL Power Rankings 📊

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Have a Shot at NFC East Title, but Wentz Needs Help

    Philly can't rely solely on their TE for an effective passing game

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Eagles Have a Shot at NFC East Title, but Wentz Needs Help

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Come Back to Take Down Giants in OT for Crucial Win

    Somehow, the 6-7 Eagles are in ideal playoff position

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Eagles Come Back to Take Down Giants in OT for Crucial Win

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats Take a Massive Risk on Strasburg

    Strasburg earned every penny of his payday, but the back end of the deal could be trouble

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Nats Take a Massive Risk on Strasburg

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report