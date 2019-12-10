Jeremy Lin Scores 22 Points in Beijing Ducks' Victory over Guangzhou Loong Lions

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin didn't have his best shooting game, but his ability to get to the basket was still strong enough to lead the Beijing Ducks to their third straight Chinese Basketball Association win.

Lin finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Ducks' 112-104 victory over the Guangzhou Loong Lions on Tuesday.

The former NBA star shot 5-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the line. The 31-year-old did most of his damage by penetrating the Guangzhou defense and forcing fouls, making nine of his 10 free-throw attempts.

Fouls were also a bit of an issue on the other end of the floor, as Lin dealt with trouble for most of the contest. The California native played the fourth quarter with five fouls.

Former NBA big man Ekpe Udoh chipped in with a team-high 26 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort for the Ducks.

Andrew Nicholson, another former NBAer, led all scorers with 42 points and 14 rebounds for the Loong Lions (8-10).

The win improves the Ducks' record to 12-5 on the season.