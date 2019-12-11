Manchester United vs. AZ Alkmaar: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Manchester United into their final 2019-20 UEFA Europa League group-stage match against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday on the back of arguably the best week of his tenure as Red Devils boss.

In the space of four days last week, the Norwegian got the better of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in 2-1 victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, respectively:

Avoiding defeat against AZ at Old Trafford will ensure United qualify for the knockout rounds as Group L winners, but Solskjaer will want to keep the momentum going after big back-to-back victories.

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live

Match Odds (via Caesars): United -120, Draw +270, AZ +330

Guardiola's City couldn't cope with the pace of United's counter-attacking on Saturday. The Red Devils' front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James were superb at the Etihad Stadium:

It is unlikely all three will start against AZ, though, not least because United have already secured their place in the knockout rounds, if not top spot in the group.

The Red Devils also have another big Premier League game against Everton on Sunday, and Martial started against City after just returning from injury.

However, Solskjaer has some decent options to call upon instead, including Mason Greenwood, who has scored two goals and provided one assist in four Europa League appearances this season.

In Martial's absence, the 18-year-old started his first Premier League game of the season against Spurs and was an effective partner for Rashford in attack:

AZ are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions and sit second to Ajax in the Eredivisie.

Oussama Idrissi and Myron Boadu have scored 19 league goals between them this term, but the latter is suspended for Thursday's match after being sent off against Partizan Belgrade.

With both sides already assured a spot in the round of 32, neither side has any reason to be cagey at Old Trafford, which bodes well for an entertaining clash, particularly if there are some young players on the pitch looking to impress.