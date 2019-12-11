Arsenal vs. Standard Liege: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

December 11, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Nicolas Pépé of Arsenal FC celebrate with his teammates Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka after scoring goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal can book themselves a spot in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League if they avoid defeat against Standard Liege at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Thursday.

Even if the Gunners lose, they will advance to the last 32 if Eintracht Frankfurt are beaten at home against Vitoria Guimaraes.

After finally breaking their nine-game winless run with a 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Monday, though, Arsenal will be desperate for further success to build some momentum going into the Christmas period.

                          

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport AppB/R Live

Match Odds (via Caesars): Standard Liege +235, Draw +275

                         

Things are so congested in the middle of the Premier League table that, even though Arsenal recently went seven games without a win in the English top flight, a run that led to Unai Emery's sacking, they are still not out of the race for the top four:

Arguably, though, winning the Europa League is already Arsenal's most realistic route back to the UEFA Champions League.

As such, they should be aiming to top Group F, which they can guarantee by winning Thursday's clash in Belgium.

The Gunners won the reverse fixture back in October 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli, 18, scored a double in that match, and he was on the scoresheet against West Ham in his first Premier League start:

Monday's victory can only stand as a turning point for Arsenal this term if they build on it, and anything less than a win over Liege will be disappointing.

Standard are on a decent run of form. They are unbeaten in five in all competitions and lie third in the Belgian top flight.

But interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has much greater quality to call upon in his squad than his counterpart Michel Preud'homme.

Alexandre Lacazette should be fresh after remaining on the bench against the Hammers, and Nicolas Pepe will be high on confidence after netting just his second Premier League goal on Monday:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, has four goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.  

