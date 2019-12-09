AEW's Joey Janela Rips Big Cass for Sending Threatening Message on Twitter

AEW's Joey Janela Rips Big Cass for Sending Threatening Message on TwitterDecember 10, 2019
All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela responded to a threatening tweet directed at him from former WWE star Big Cass.
In a since-deleted post, Big Cass wrote he would "end" Janela's life (h/t NoDQ.com):
He followed up to say it was a "work" and that he was messing around. Janela didn't buy the argument:
PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported in September that Cass slapped Janela backstage at a WrestlePro event. Police reportedly escorted Cass out of the building when he continued to act belligerently toward others in the locker room.
Big Cass released a statement about the altercation, which his former tag team partner Enzo Amore shared on Twitter.
"On Saturday night, I obviously let my demons get the better of me and I ruined an important night for a really great guy in an unfortunate series of events," he wrote. "I have worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and even harder to overcome my ongoing battle with depression."
Janela addressed the situation as well to fellow AEW stars The Young Bucks.
"I feel for him," he said (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert). "At the time of it, it was kind of funny. And then the next day, I felt like complete s--t. You know when Enzo has to send an apology to me; you know it's bad."
