AEW's Joey Janela Rips Big Cass for Sending Threatening Message on Twitter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela responded to a threatening tweet directed at him from former WWE star Big Cass.

In a since-deleted post, Big Cass wrote he would "end" Janela's life (h/t NoDQ.com):

He followed up to say it was a "work" and that he was messing around. Janela didn't buy the argument:

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported in September that Cass slapped Janela backstage at a WrestlePro event. Police reportedly escorted Cass out of the building when he continued to act belligerently toward others in the locker room.

Big Cass released a statement about the altercation, which his former tag team partner Enzo Amore shared on Twitter.

"On Saturday night, I obviously let my demons get the better of me and I ruined an important night for a really great guy in an unfortunate series of events," he wrote. "I have worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and even harder to overcome my ongoing battle with depression."

Janela addressed the situation as well to fellow AEW stars The Young Bucks.

"I feel for him," he said (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert). "At the time of it, it was kind of funny. And then the next day, I felt like complete s--t. You know when Enzo has to send an apology to me; you know it's bad."

