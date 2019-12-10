Mavericks' Luka Doncic Named Cover Star for NBA Live Mobile

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already one of the faces of the league in just his second season.

Now, he's about to be the face of NBA Live Mobile.

EA Sports announced Doncic as the cover athlete for the mobile game and its "newest ambassador" in a press release. Gamers will have a number of Doncic-themed opportunities throughout December to celebrate the announcement.

According to the press release, players will receive a Doncic card when they log into their NBA Live Mobile account and have the chance to participate in unlocked events this month that highlight his career.

What's more, Doncic is December's Monthly Master, which means players can relive moments from his memorable Rookie of the Year campaign.

He averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a rookie last season and flashed his brilliance a number of times. He notched three triple-doubles in his final five games, scored 32 or more points three times during a four-game stretch in January and February, and had future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade comparing his passing and vision to LeBron James after he was one assist shy of a triple-double in a February matchup against the Miami Heat.

It was a passing of the torch season from Dirk Nowitzki to Doncic within the Mavericks organization, and the latter is now a legitimate MVP candidate as one of the best players in the league in just his second season.

Doncic is averaging 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.3 steals a night and appears well on his way to his first All-Star Game and postseason appearance as the leader of the 16-7 Mavericks.

This month isn't all about Doncic for NBA Live Mobile, as it also brings back the real-time competition series Arena RTPVP on Dec. 16. Those who win enough games in the competition will earn championship players and prizes.

What's more, players can earn stars and unlock new rewards though the Success Tier system as they play master challenges as part of Holiday Hoops. Players can also celebrate historic NBA Finals moments and unlock legendary players when they log onto their NBA Live Mobile accounts on Christmas Day.

While the Mavericks are not part of the Christmas Day slate, Doncic fans can get their fill of the second-year playmaker and plenty more through NBA Live Mobile while celebrating the holidays.