The Rock Praises Booker T, Reaction to WWE Releases and Updated TLC PPV Card

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE.

The Rock Shouts Out Booker T

During his radio show on ESPN 97.5 in Houston on Nov. 30, Booker T called The Rock "the best promo guy that ever did it." The compliment made its way back to The People's Champion, who returned the favor on Twitter:

With Booker T spending the first part of his career in WCW, he didn't overlap too much with The Rock in the WWF.

The two did clash at SummerSlam 2001, with The Rock beating Booker T for the WCW world title. The Rock also got the better of Booker T in the main event of Survivor Series, when Team WWF took down The Alliance to bring the Invasion storyline to an end.

Wrestlers React to Recent Departures

WWE announced Sunday that Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension had all been released from their contracts. A number of their colleagues reacted to the news:

Both Harper and Sin Cara had publicly asked for their exits from WWE, so their departures weren't too surprising. Although The Ascension hadn't used the same strategy, it would appear based on a tweet from Viktor the tag team will be happy to return to the independent circuit.

WWE Confirms Early TLC Card

Even if you've been following WWE programming in recent weeks, you'd be forgiven for forgetting TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs is Sunday. The show is six days away, yet WWE has confirmed only three matches for the card:

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders & Chairs match)

The New Day vs. The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Fans can almost assuredly expect a few more additions to come on Raw and SmackDown, but the limited lineup so far speaks to how much the pay-per-view buildup has been an afterthought on television