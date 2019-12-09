Arsenal's Kieran Tierney Suffers Shoulder Injury; Sead Kolasinac Replaces

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kieran Tierney suffered a shoulder injury for Arsenal on Monday during their Premier League match at West Ham United.

The Scotland international was forced off after 30 minutes with his arm in a sling as he left the field of play.

Sead Kolasinac replaced the full-back, with the Gunners also losing Hector Bellerin to injury in the warm-up.

The 22-year-old landed awkwardly while defending in the box, and his discomfort was clear to see as the physio was called on to treat him.

Tierney has had a torrid time with injury since moving to north London from Celtic, and he could now face another spell on the sidelines.

The player's debut for his new club was delayed as he recovered from a hip injury and a hernia problem at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the defender has shown much promise during his eight appearances in the Premier League and Europe this term.

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg will now be forced to solve a defensive conundrum if he is without his starting full-backs in the weeks ahead.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaced Bellerin at West Ham, allowing Kolasinac to take a spot on the bench, and the Bosnian was needed as Arsenal were forced to make unplanned changes.