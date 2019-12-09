Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Talks Patriots Fans' Harassment

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grabs the face mask of New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, right, as he rolls out to pass in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Mahomes was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said she and Mahomes' brother were harassed by New England Patriots fans during Kansas City's 23-16 win over the Pats on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

There's a certain level of ribbing to be expected for visiting fans at NFL stadiums. But when that gets to the point of security needing to intervene, it goes beyond the pale. 

It's just sports, people. None of it actually matters. Sometimes, we'd all be better off remembering that fact.

Related

    Report: Pats May Have Taped Bengals' Plays 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats May Have Taped Bengals' Plays 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ryan Tannehill Is No Fluke

    QB is turning the Titans into an offensive powerhouse and earning himself a massive payday 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ryan Tannehill Is No Fluke

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Calvin Ridley Done for Year

    Falcons WR posts Instagram announcing he’s out for season after abdominal injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Calvin Ridley Done for Year

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams OBJ Might Have Talked to 👀

    OBJ said ‘come get me’ during ‘at least’ one Oct. game ... Browns played 49ers, Seahawks and Pats that month

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams OBJ Might Have Talked to 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report