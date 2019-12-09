Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Talks Patriots Fans' Harassment

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said she and Mahomes' brother were harassed by New England Patriots fans during Kansas City's 23-16 win over the Pats on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

There's a certain level of ribbing to be expected for visiting fans at NFL stadiums. But when that gets to the point of security needing to intervene, it goes beyond the pale.

It's just sports, people. None of it actually matters. Sometimes, we'd all be better off remembering that fact.