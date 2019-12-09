Falcons' Calvin Ridley Ruled Out for Season with Abdominal Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons makes the reception for a touchdown in the first half on an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering an abdominal injury in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

"Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes. I am doing well, unfortunately I'm out for the rest of the season, but I'll be back Next year st8 pressure," Ridley posted on Instagram

Ridley collapsed and was taken off the field in the third quarter after accounting for five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

              

