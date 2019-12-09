Report: Gregg Popovich 'Has Given No Indication' He Won't Return as Spurs HC

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the major disappointments of the 2019-20 NBA season, starting just 9-14. That has called into question whether legendary head coach Gregg Popovich will choose to call it quits after the season, especially if the team misses the postseason for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign, when Popovich replaced Bob Hill midseason as the team's head coach.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger, Popovich has "given no indication" he intends to retire:

"While the 70-year-old signed a three-year contract extension in April, he's also widely known to be taking a year-by-year approach to this stage of his storied career. As of now, a source said Popovich has given no indication to the organization that he won't be back next season. Yet whenever he steps away, whether it's after he coaches Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer or sometime thereafter, there's one name that continues to come up from league sources as a possible replacement: Bill Self, the longtime Kansas coach and close friend of Spurs general manager R.C. Buford."

