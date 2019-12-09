Megan Rapinoe Announced as SI's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIDecember 9, 2019

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

United States women's national team captain Megan Rapinoe has been named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year:

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful year, winning the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France and also claiming the Golden Boot at the tournament with six goals and three assists.

Rapinoe also beat off competition from Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or, awarded to the year's best female footballer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Man Utd Tell Solskjaer His Job Is Safe

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Tell Solskjaer His Job Is Safe

    David Kent
    via Mail Online

    Lovren Back for Salzburg Decider

    Wijnaldum also fit — full squad 👇

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lovren Back for Salzburg Decider

    via liverpoolecho

    Gattuso 'All Set for Napoli'

    Huge claims out of Italy suggest Ancelotti is out, and former Milan coach is coming in 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Gattuso 'All Set for Napoli'

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati on USWNT equal pay, Jay and Gregg Berhalter, and his time in charge

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Former U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati on USWNT equal pay, Jay and Gregg Berhalter, and his time in charge

    Jonathan Tannenwald
    via https://www.inquirer.com