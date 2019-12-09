Megan Rapinoe Announced as SI's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

United States women's national team captain Megan Rapinoe has been named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year:

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful year, winning the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France and also claiming the Golden Boot at the tournament with six goals and three assists.

Rapinoe also beat off competition from Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or, awarded to the year's best female footballer.

