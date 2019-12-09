Peter Schmeichel Praises 'Fantastic Signing' Daniel James After Manchester Derby

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has hailed summer signing Daniel James after his performance in their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

James set up Anthony Martial for United's second goal after Marcus Rashford had fired them in front from the penalty spot:

Schmeichel told Premier League Productions (h/t Goal's James Westwood):

"Someone who is not going to grab the headlines is Daniel James.

"He was unbelievable, chasing every ball. He was in every counter-attack and, at the same time, he was doubling up with [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side.

"Ryan [Giggs] must be so happy to see one of his players perform so well.

"He's played every single game this season, and he's still playing well. That's a fantastic signing, and he played fantastic."

The Red Devils signed James from Championship side Swansea City in June for £15 million. The 22-year-old's assist for Martial was his fifth for United in 20 appearances, and he has also scored three goals.

As football statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated, the winger contributed at both ends of the pitch against City:

Football writer Liam Canning was impressed with his performance:

James arrived predominantly as a left-winger, but he has often been used to enhance United's right flank this season.

The Red Devils have had a number of issues with their recruitment in recent years, one of which being their frequent neglect of the right wing. James' ability to step in on that side has gone some way to addressing that need, and his incredible pace has improved United's ability to devastate opponents on the counter-attack, as they did against City.

United will want more production from him—he scored all of his goals in his first four games for the club—but it has been a bright start to life at Old Trafford.