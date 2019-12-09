Sami Zayn Confronts Fan for Allegedly Yelling Homophobic Slur at WWE Event

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sami Zayn had a confrontation with a fan Sunday at a WWE Live event after the man allegedly used a homophobic slur on several occasions.

Zayn was seen on video yelling in the face of the man, who was taken out of the event by security (contains NSFW language):

According to one account of the incident, the fan shouted "Canadian f----t" at Zayn, who attempted to ignore the situation at first before the fan continued yelling homophobic statements. Zayn is heard on video calling the fan a "homophobic moron."

The man has not been identified publicly.

Zayn was standing ringside as the manager for Shinsuke Nakamura, who wrestled Bray Wyatt at the house show in Daytona Beach, Florida. The show continued as expected following the fan's removal.