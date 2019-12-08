Look: Tom Brady Has Wrap and Ice on Elbow Injury After Patriots' Loss vs. Chiefs

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Not only did the New England Patriots suffer their second straight loss Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady also picked up a new injury.

Brady was seen with his elbow wrapped up after his team's 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I just got hit right on my elbow. It's fine," the quarterback explained, per Zack Cox of NESN. "I'll probably be on the injury report, but I'll be out there next Sunday."

The 42-year-old hasn't missed a game due to injury since tearing his ACL in 2008, so you can trust him when he says he'll be ready for the Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it's another setback after he was already limited with toe and elbow problems earlier this week. 

With Brady clearly struggling compared to his previous high levels, any new injury is a legitimate concern for the Patriots.

