Luke Harper Released from WWE Contract After Request Following WrestleMania

WWE

WWE finally granted Luke Harper's request for a release Sunday, more than eight months after the former Wyatt Family member expressed a desire to leave the company.

The company sent out a simple statement wishing Harper (real name Jonathan Huber) the best in his future endeavors.

Harper, 39, signed with WWE in 2012. He quickly worked his way through developmental as part of the Wyatts, making his "main roster" debut in 2013. Long viewed as one of the most underrated workers in the company, Harper held the intercontinental championship and was a two-time SmackDown tag team champion during his tenure.

