AEW's Moxley vs. Archer Set for NJPW Death Match; Chris Jericho Taunts Tanahashi

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrapped up the World Tag League on Sunday, using the finale as part of the buildup to Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 5.

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW, showing up after Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Kenta. After hitting Archer and Suzuki with the Death Rider, Moxley announced he wants to challenge Archer to a Texas Death Match for the IWGP United States title.

Moxley technically never lost the U.S. title. NJPW stripped him of the belt after he was unable to make the King of Pro-Wrestling show in October.

Archer beat Juice Robinson to become the new champion.

Chris Jericho made an appearance in the World Tag League final as well, albeit remotely. The AEW world champion interrupted Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare's post-match celebration to cut a promo for his bout against Tanahashi.

Jericho is looking for his first victory at Wrestle Kingdom.

He unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the U.S. title at Wrestle Kingdom 12, which was his first NJPW match since 1998. Last year, he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito.