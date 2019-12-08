AEW's Moxley vs. Archer Set for NJPW Death Match; Chris Jericho Taunts Tanahashi

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - AUGUST 11: Jon Moxley looks on during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 29 at Nippon Budokan on August 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrapped up the World Tag League on Sunday, using the finale as part of the buildup to Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 5.

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW, showing up after Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Kenta. After hitting Archer and Suzuki with the Death Rider, Moxley announced he wants to challenge Archer to a Texas Death Match for the IWGP United States title.

Moxley technically never lost the U.S. title. NJPW stripped him of the belt after he was unable to make the King of Pro-Wrestling show in October.

Archer beat Juice Robinson to become the new champion.

Chris Jericho made an appearance in the World Tag League final as well, albeit remotely. The AEW world champion interrupted Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare's post-match celebration to cut a promo for his bout against Tanahashi.

Jericho is looking for his first victory at Wrestle Kingdom.

He unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the U.S. title at Wrestle Kingdom 12, which was his first NJPW match since 1998. Last year, he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito.

Related

    WWE Releases Luke Harper

    Luke Harper leaves WWE after seven years with the company

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    WWE Releases Luke Harper

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Releases Sin Cara

    Sin Cara officially leaves WWE after nearly 10 years with the company

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    WWE Releases Sin Cara

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Stars with the Brightest Future in WWE and AEW Today

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Stars with the Brightest Future in WWE and AEW Today

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Moxley, Hikaru, Santana and Ortiz Remain Atop AEW Rankings for Dec. 6

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Moxley, Hikaru, Santana and Ortiz Remain Atop AEW Rankings for Dec. 6

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report