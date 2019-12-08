Jeremy Lin Scores 22 Points in Dramatic Beijing Ducks Win over Shenzhen Aviators

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin's Beijing Ducks earned a last-gasp win over the Shenzhen Aviators on Sunday in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Ducks appeared to have let the lead they built in the third quarter slip away, as Shenzhen moved ahead with seconds left. However, Beijing ultimately edged ahead, winning 102-100.

Lin notched 22 points in his 34 minutes, and only team-mate Ekpe Udoh (34 points) outscored him.

The Ducks improved to 10-4, and they are in action again on Tuesday against the Guangzhou Long-Lions.