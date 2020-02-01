Steph Curry, Warriors Hopeful for March Return from Hand Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will reportedly miss at least another month with a broken hand that has caused him to miss all but four games this season.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry will be re-evaluated in four weeks and the Warriors are "hopeful" he can return in March.

Slater added that Curry is targeting an early March return since he has been going through "increased intensity shooting routines."

Prior to the injury suffered against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Curry was averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

The two-time MVP has suffered numerous injuries over the past three seasons. A left MCL sprain kept him sidelined for six weeks in the 2017-18 season, including the entire first round of the playoffs. A groin injury kept him off the court for 11 games in 2018-19.

Curry did not miss more than four games in any season from 2012-13 to 2016-17. Right ankle and foot injuries forced him to miss 40 games of a 66-game lockout-shortened season in 2011-12, but they have not plagued him since.

Hard times have fallen on the injury-ravaged Warriors this season, who are also without Klay Thompson (torn ACL in last year's NBA Finals). Key contributors Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and D'Angelo Russell have also missed time.

The Warriors have the NBA's worst record this season at 10-39 after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the previous five campaigns.

There isn't much incentive for the Warriors to start winning games either since they own their 2020 first-round pick and could be in line to land a future star.

That factor could prompt the Warriors to take a slow and cautious approach with Curry, but his return would at least re-energize the fanbase and make Warriors games a must-see event once again.