Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Beat Millennium 76-66; Zaire Wade Out with Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 8, 2019

BJ Boston
BJ BostonAssociated Press

BJ Boston posted 22 points and Amari Bailey added 18 points and five assists as Sierra Canyon defeated Millennium High School 76-66 on Saturday at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The matchup was part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Hoophall West High School Invitational.

LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny), the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, knocked down a three-pointer late in the third quarter and also finished an alley-oop from Bailey.

Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, did not play because of injury. Per Dana Scott of AZCentral.com, he was seen on the bench with a boot cast on his right foot.

Sierra Canyon trailed 20-13 after one quarter but rallied to take a 36-28 halftime lead, per Ronnie Flores of BallisLife.com. Boston had 14 points at the half, and Bailey scored 10.

Boston and Bailey helped Sierra Canyon extend its lead to 56-44 at the end of the third before finishing off the 10-point win for the Trailblazers, who are ranked third in MaxPreps' Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Sierra Canyon's next game will be at LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. The game will take place Saturday.

