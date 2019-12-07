Report: WALTER's WWE UK Championship Belt Stolen in Chicago

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

NXT Superstar WALTER reportedly had his WWE United Kingdom Championship stolen Saturday in Chicago.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WALTER's rental car was broken into, resulting in the title and his passport getting taken.

WALTER is in Chicago for Saturday night's Evolve 142 show, which will see him face Evolve champion Josh Briggs in the main event.

The 32-year-old WALTER is an Austria native who made his WWE debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January. Just three months later, WALTER ended Pete Dunne's record-breaking reign at NXT TakeOver: New York by beating him to become the new WWE United Kingdom champion.

WALTER has been a dominant force on both NXT UK and NXT ever since. He has even appeared on SmackDown and Raw and faced Seth Rollins in a match recently.

The United Kingdom Championship was established in January 2017 and was first awarded to Tyler Bate, who beat Dunne in the finals of a tournament.

Dunne won the title four months later and held it for 685 days until he dropped it to WALTER.

Per Johnson, several independent wrestlers said their cars have been broken into in the Logan Square area of Chicago recently. Independent wrestler Timothy Thatcher reportedly also had property stolen from his car Saturday.

