Shaq Thompson, Panthers Agree to 4-Year, $54M Contract Extension

The Carolina Panthers and linebacker Shaq Thompson reached an agreement Saturday on a four-year, $54.2 million contract extension with $28.0 million in guaranteed money.

Doug Hendrickson, Thompson's agent, provided the financial details to ESPN's Adam Schefter after the team announced the new deal.

"Shaq is our type of person and our type of player," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said. "He's proven that he can play linebacker at a very high level, and he's got all the traits you want. He's smart, he's physical, he can run and he's very versatile. He fits the blueprint for what we want at the position."

