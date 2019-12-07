Look: Patriots' Tom Brady, Chase Winovich Wear OSU Gear to Pay Off Michigan Bet

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots laughs with head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines after they played catch before a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Michigan Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Not even six Super Bowl rings can save New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from having to pay off a bet.

The Michigan Wolverines entered this year's showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes having lost seven consecutive meetings against the archrivals, including four in a row to start coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure. Well, Brady and teammate Chase Winovich ignored recent history and made a bet with former Buckeyes John Simon and Nate Ebner involving "The Game."

One 56-27 Ohio State victory later:

That's an image that will make Michigan fans cringe.

This punishment had to be especially tough for Winovich. The 2019 third-round pick went 0-4 against the Buckeyes during his Wolverines tenure, including a 62-39 blowout loss last year with a College Football Playoff spot on the line.

Brady's Michigan teams went 3-1 against Ohio State.

