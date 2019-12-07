Look: Patriots' Tom Brady, Chase Winovich Wear OSU Gear to Pay Off Michigan Bet

Look: Patriots' Tom Brady, Chase Winovich Wear OSU Gear to Pay Off Michigan BetDecember 7, 2019
Not even six Super Bowl rings can save New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from having to pay off a bet.
The Michigan Wolverines entered this year's showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes having lost seven consecutive meetings against the archrivals, including four in a row to start coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure. Well, Brady and teammate Chase Winovich ignored recent history and made a bet with former Buckeyes John Simon and Nate Ebner involving "The Game."
One 56-27 Ohio State victory later:
That's an image that will make Michigan fans cringe.
This punishment had to be especially tough for Winovich. The 2019 third-round pick went 0-4 against the Buckeyes during his Wolverines tenure, including a 62-39 blowout loss last year with a College Football Playoff spot on the line.
Brady's Michigan teams went 3-1 against Ohio State.
