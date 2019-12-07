WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase to 2.446 Million Viewers with Fiend vs. Miz Angle

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox saw a bump in viewership to 2.446 million, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com.

At 0.7, SmackDown also had the second-best rating of the night among the 18-49 demographic behind only the Pac-12 Championship Game between Oregon and Utah, which scored a 1.3 in the key demo.

Last week's episode of SmackDown, which aired the day after Thanksgiving, averaged 2.325 million viewers. That marked the show's lowest viewership on Fox.

Friday's SmackDown was the second-to-last episode prior to the TLC pay-per-view December 15. Three matches were made official for the show, including The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and SmackDown tag team champions The New Day vs. The Revival.

The show opened with The Miz noting that Daniel Bryan had not been seen since getting attacked by The Fiend the previous week. Wyatt interrupted The Miz and goaded him into accepting a match by showing him a picture of his family.

Wyatt later hit Miz with Sister Abigail, which led to the match being made official for TLC. The match was announced as Miz vs. Wyatt rather than The Fiend, and there was no mention of the Universal Championship being on the line, which means there are plenty of questions entering next week's SmackDown.

The closing segment of SmackDown saw Reigns face Dolph Ziggler in a singles match, with King Corbin looking on. Reigns won the match with a spear, but Corbin and Ziggler got the last laugh.

Corbin and Ziggler handcuffed Reigns to the ring post and humiliated him by covering him in dog food to end the show. At TLC, Reigns and Corbin will face off in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

Other key segments included The Revival beating Mustafa Ali and Shorty G, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to earn a shot at the SmackDown tag team titles at TLC, as well as Sasha Banks and SmackDown women's champion Bayley attacking Lacey Evans.

Next week's SmackDown will represent the final build toward TLC, which means there should be more matches announced and some loose ends tied up.

