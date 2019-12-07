Tiger Woods Loses Final-Round Lead, Finishes 14 Under at Hero World Challenge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods held the lead during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas, on Saturday, but his three-under 69 was not enough to earn him the win.

Woods finished in fourth place at 14 under for the tournament, four strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

Tiger put himself within striking distance of his second consecutive win with rounds of 66 and 67 on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Although he couldn't quite pull off the victory Saturday, he did manage a round that included four birdies and one bogey.

After a birdie on No. 3, Woods carded his second one of the day on the par-five sixth, which gave him the co-lead with Stenson:

Tiger birdied again on the next hole, giving him the solo lead for the first time in the tournament:

Woods secured another birdie on the 11th, and he entered the 14th hole in a three-way tie for first with Stenson and Justin Thomas. That is when things started to go south for the 15-time major champion.

Tiger attempted to drive the green on the par-four 14th, but he was inaccurate and missed his first fairway of the day. He then aired a bunker shot over the green and failed to get his next shot up the hill, which forced him to make a lengthy putt to save par.

While Woods managed to do so, he was suddenly two shots behind Stenson and Jon Rahm with time running out in the tournament.

Woods was unable to make up ground over the final four holes and did not repeat as a winner after taking the Zozo Championship title in October, but it was still a successful tournament for the 43-year-old veteran.

With two straight quality finishes under his belt, the Team USA captain has plenty of momentum on his side entering next week's Presidents Cup in Australia.

If Woods' current level of play carries over, he has a chance to be a big-time point producer for an American side that has won each of the past seven Presidents Cups.