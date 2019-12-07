Henrik Stenson Tops Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas to Win 2019 Hero World Challenge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson (-18) captured the 2019 Hero World Challenge title by shooting a 66 in the final round on Saturday, besting Jon Rahm by one stroke.

The victory nets Stenson the $1 million cash prize, per GolfDigest.com.

Tiger Woods (-14) continued to play well and held the solo lead at one point on Saturday. However, he faded down the stretch, as a 69 on Day 4 led to a fourth-place finish.

Below is a look at the latest action from the Bahamas.

2019 Hero World Challenge Leaderboard — Final

1. Henrik Stenson 66 (-18)

2. Jon Rahm 66 (-17)

3. Patrick Reed 66 (-16)

4. Tiger Woods 69 (-14)

T5. Justin Rose 65 (-13)

T5. Justin Thomas 70 (-13)

T7. Kevin Kisner 65 (-12)

T7. Gary Woodland 73 (-12)

9. Rickie Fowler 68 (-10)

