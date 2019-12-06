Patrick Reed Penalized 2 Strokes for Improving His Lie at Hero World Challenge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Patrick Reed was assessed a two-stroke penalty for improving the lie on his golf ball in the No. 11 bunker on Friday at the Hero World Challenge.

NBC cameras caught Reed taking two practice swings while simultaneously scooping a little sand out of the ball's vicinity, thereby improving the lie.

Reed offered his side after his round, per Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine:

The penalty proved particularly costly on the scoreboard.

Reed's 12-under score pre-penalty was good enough for a second-place tie, just one shot back of tournament leader Gary Woodland.

Instead, Reed is now alone in sixth and three shots behind the 2019 U.S. Open champion.

Coverage of the Hero World Challenge's fourth and final round at Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas begins Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel before moving to NBC at noon.