Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE TLC 2019 Card

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw tag team titles will be on the line as The Viking Raiders have issued an open challenge.

Keeping their challengers a mystery is WWE's attempt to play fans like a fiddle. By giving the audience the option to speculate, their imaginations run wild with potential scenarios that could be big deals.

Some will undoubtedly think The Hardy Boyz will be back in action or an indy darling duo will debut. However, they will be disappointed.

The intrigue of the unknown is more of a selling point to lure you in while WWE most likely just makes the challengers The O.C. After all, they said they were gunning for the tag titles Monday, so that shouldn't be a surprise.

In that case, The Viking Raiders will retain, and there won't be much to this segment other than underwhelming anyone who got their hopes up for more. However, there's a chance AOP answers the challenge. Then, new champions could be crowned.

Or, as Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens is not on this card, WWE's plan could be to have those two get involved as well, leading to a no-contest with all six men brawling. That way, this program can be stretched out over the next month.

When in doubt, it's smarter to go with the simpler, less grandiose option, so Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will probably take a pinfall loss.

Prediction: The Viking Raiders retain the titles.