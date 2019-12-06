Video: T-Wolves' Jordan Bell Assessed Crucial Delay of Game for Untucked Jersey

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Here's a memo to the rest of the NBA: Tuck in your jersey when you play Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The nine-time All-Star called out Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell for an untucked jersey near the end of OKC's 139-127 overtime win Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena, and the ensuing scene helped alter the game.

Minnesota was nursing a two-point lead with one second remaining in regulation and Karl-Anthony Towns on the free-throw line when Bell checked into the game with his untucked jersey.

That's when Paul called out "his jersey's untucked," which resulted in a delay of game. Since Minnesota was issued a delay-of-game warning earlier in the contest, it was given a technical foul. Danilo Gallinari hit the free throw to trim the lead to one, Towns hit his to push it back to two, and Dennis Schroder forced overtime with a layup off a full-court pass as the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation.

The Thunder ran away with the game in overtime.

Paul didn't miss the chance to reflect on the biggest play:

"I'll save my money," Bell said when declining to talk to reporters, per Royce Young of ESPN.com.

As for Paul, he finished with 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one shrewd move that surely irked the Timberwolves.