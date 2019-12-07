Bray Wyatt Story Shift Devalues TLC PPV, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The December 6 episode of WWE SmackDown showed more urgency than Raw in terms of building matches, angles and stories for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view, but it was a sudden shift in storylines that stood out as the biggest takeaway from this week's show.

Bray Wyatt will now square off with The Miz at the December 15 extravaganza and the transition from Wyatt-Bryan to Wyatt-Miz has the show feeling even less-significant than the half-assed, relatively nonexistent lineup would suggest.

What else joined the shift in booking as the most buzzworthy topics coming out of the network television broadcast?

Find out with this recap of the Friday night program.