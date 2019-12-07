The 10 Stars with the Brightest Future in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling used to be dominated by male bodybuilders and giants, but those days have passed, and now, men and women of any size can find success in the squared circle.

WWE still employs quite a few powerhouses, but many of the up-and-coming Superstars could pass for cruiserweights, and the same can be said for most of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

This trend has led to wrestlers being more versatile than some of the performers who preceded them. When it comes to women in the industry, they have never had more opportunities or exposure.

Both companies have a lot of great talent, but certain people stand out above the rest as having the brightest future. Let's take a look at some of the best rising stars from both companies.

We are going to be focusing on potential top stars on this list, not people who have already achieved that status, so don't expect to see someone like Randy Orton or Chris Jericho included. This is not a ranked list, so pay no attention to the order.