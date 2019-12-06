Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, Santana and Ortiz Remain atop AEW Rankings for Dec. 6

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida and the team of Santana and Ortiz are atop the men's singles, women's singles and tag team rankings, respectively, in the AEW weekly rankings.

Moxley defeated Joey Janela in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite to improve to 4-0-1 in singles competition. One week after Moxley stood in the crowd and stared down AEW world champion Chris Jericho, Le Champion did the same to Moxley.

While a Moxley vs. Jericho match in the near future seems inevitable, there was some movement elsewhere in the rankings. Most notably, Kenny Omega moved past PAC into second place after beating him last week and then defeating Kip Sabian this week on AEW Dark.

Cody is still in the top five at No. 4 despite saying he can no longer challenge for the AEW world title, while MJF held steady in fifth.

On the women's side, Shida maintained her No. 1 ranking and status as No. 1 contender to Riho's AEW Women's Championship despite losing a singles match to Kris Statlander on Dynamite. The singles match was Statlander's first in AEW, and it earned her an instant spot in the top five at No. 5.

Nyla Rose, who won a squash match before powerbombing a referee through a table, is on the ascent as well, going from fourth to second. Emi Sakura is in third, and Britt Baker is fourth.

The tag team rankings did not change at all from last week since none of the teams in the top five competing in a tag team match.

Santana and Ortiz are still in line for a potential shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships held by SCU with a 3-1 tag team record, followed by The Young Bucks and Best Friends at 4-3, and The Lucha Bros and Private Party at 4-4.

The tag team rankings could see a significant shake-up next week since Santana and Ortiz are set to face The Young Bucks in a Texas Street Fight on Dynamite.

Also, The Butcher and The Blade will make their AEW in-ring debut against Cody and QT Marshall, and a win could result in The Butcher and The Blade receiving some consideration for the top five.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).