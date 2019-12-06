Justin Herbert, No. 13 Oregon Beat No. 5 Utah 37-15 to Win 2019 Pac-12 Title

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

No. 13 Oregon took a 20-0 lead en route to a 37-15 win over No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ducks running back CJ Verdell led the way with 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries. He scored on runs of 70 and 31 yards in the fourth quarter alone. The first one gave Oregon a 30-15 edge following the extra point, and the second put the nail in the coffin.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert took a backseat to the Verdell show but fared well with 193 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He found wideout Johnny Johnson III six times for 87 yards and a score.

Zack Moss did it all for Utah, leading the team in rushing (19 carries, 113 yards) and receiving (four catches, 57 yards, one touchdown).

The Ducks broke Utah's eight-game winning streak with the victory and entered bowl season as winners of 11 of their last 12 games.

Notable Performances

Oregon QB Justin Herbert: 14-of-26, 193 yards, 1 TD

Oregon RB CJ Verdell: 18 carries, 208 yards, 3 TD

Oregon WR Johnny Johnson III: 6 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD

Utah QB Tyler Huntley: 17-of-29, 193 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Utah RB Zack Moss: 19 carries, 113 yards; 4 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD

Utah WR Samson Nacua: 2 catches, 39 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

The 11-2 Ducks are headed to the Rose Bowl Game against a to-be-determined Big Ten opponent. The 11-2 Utes' College Football Playoff hopes have been dashed with the defeat.