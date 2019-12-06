Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Players Must Be 'Angry' After Manchester United Loss

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he wants to see an anger in his players when they take to the field against Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

Spurs were well beaten by Mourinho's former side Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday, with two goals from Marcus Rashford cancelling out Dele Alli's equaliser. After three wins to start his tenure, it was the worst performance Spurs have produced so far under the Portuguese.

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Burnley, Mourinho offered an insight into the mood of the Spurs dressing room following the game and said he wants his players to pull themselves out of the gloom they fell into after the defeat, per Matt Barlow of the MailOnline:

"I saw a sad dressing room, a sad bus and a sad plane, and that's not what I like after a defeat. After a defeat, you cannot be sad. You have to be more than that. You have to be raging or angry—not sad. Being sad will not resolve your problems. You need that mentality

"We have to sort out the defence without losing what we have in attack. We conceded two in each game but we scored in all of them and could've scored even more than we did.

"But we are conceding too much, some cheap goals, and we have to try to stop it. The best way to do that is to work, and we didn't have time to work. The conditions to work are not the best."

Here are the highlights from that encounter with United, as Mourinho suffered defeat at his former stomping ground:

Although it would appear the Tottenham players were dejected after such a poor performance, overall the signs under Mourinho have been positive.

As the manager alluded to, defensively there is still a lot of work for the team to do if they are to challenge at the top end of the Premier League. Per football writer Daniel Storey, it's been a long time since Spurs were so leaky at the back:

Mourinho's career dictates that he will find a way to sort out those problems, as he's renowned as an excellent defensive coach. With that in mind, Tottenham fans will be delighted that he's got the team firing in the final third.

The biggest beneficiary of his arrival so far would appear to be Alli. Sky Sports Statto summed up how much more productive the midfielder has been:

Against Burnley, Spurs will be expected to get back to winning ways in front of their own supporters. The visitors are renowned for their organisation but have been well beaten in their previous two games.

With Mourinho calling for aggression and intensity from his players, it will be intriguing to see how Spurs start against an opponent that has the potential to dig in and frustrate.