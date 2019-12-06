Bears' Anthony Miller Says Mitchell Trubisky's Doubters 'Can Come See Me'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has plenty of doubters after an inconsistent start to his NFL career, but one of his wide receivers was firmly in his corner following Thursday's 31-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

"A lot of people been doubting him, but I think he's a great quarterback," Anthony Miller said, per Michele Steele of ESPN. "And whatever they got to say about my quarterback, they can come see me."

It was hard to argue with Miller in this particular game.

Trubisky torched the Cowboys defense and went 23-of-31 passing for 244 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 63 yards and another score on the ground. His ability to make plays with his legs was a featured part of his game during his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign, but this was the first time all season he ran for more than 18 yards.

Thursday also marked his second consecutive impressive showing after he threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

Thanks in large part to their quarterback, the Bears are still within striking distance of an NFC playoff spot at 7-6. They are two games back of the 8-4 Minnesota Vikings in the loss column in the race for the final wild-card spot, but this is a better situation than many expected after they fell to 3-5 on Nov. 3 with a fourth straight loss.

Even with the recent resurgence, Trubisky's inconsistency is a major reason Chicago isn't sitting in a better spot in the standings after winning the NFC North last season and entering the 2019 campaign with elevated expectations.

Fair or not, he is always going to be compared to fellow 2017 draftees Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and he is nowhere near the quarterback they are to this point of his career.

Still, there is reason for optimism in the Windy City given his play of late, and Chicago is still in the playoff hunt as a result.