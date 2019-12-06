Jerry Jones Guarantees Jason Garrett Will Be Cowboys Head Coach Next Week

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have lost seven of their last 10 games after a 3-0 start, and head coach Jason Garrett's hot seat has gotten warmer by the day.

Garrett will be on Dallas' sideline for at least one more week, however, as Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters that the head coach will lead the team against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The Cowboys lost 31-24 to the host Chicago Bears on Thursday in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. Chicago took leads of 24-7 and 31-14 before Dallas scored 10 points in the final 4:29, including a field goal with eight seconds left.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Cowboys defense missed tackles all night en route to allowing 382 yards of offense and 31 points.

Dallas gained more yards (408), but much of the success came in fourth-quarter garbage time with the game's result all but certain. Otherwise, the Bears defense largely dominated despite losing linebacker Roquan Smith to a pectoral injury in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have lost three straight and four of their last five, and all of the defeats have been ugly in some way, shape or form.

A 28-24 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings featured some questionable fourth-quarter play-calling, and special teams blunders versus the New England Patriots helped lead to a 13-9 defeat.

The Cowboys laid an egg at home on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills in a 26-15 loss, and almost nothing went right for Dallas on Thursday outside of the rushing attack led by Ezekiel Elliott and his two scores.

Dallas is still in position to make the playoffs by virtue of leading the weak NFC East despite its 6-7 record, but Garrett's coaching has come into question numerous times this season.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp provided some notable examples while also referencing how well opposing quarterbacks have done of late against the Dallas defense:

The Cowboys will look to get back on track against the visiting Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET in AT&T Stadium.