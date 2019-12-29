Carson Wentz, Eagles Hold Off Dak Prescott, Cowboys to Earn 2019 NFC East Title

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 30, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Josh Perkins #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Carson Wentz #11 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East for the first time since 2017 with a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants.  

The Dallas Cowboys coasted to a win over the Washington Redskins to close out an 8-8 regular season, but it won't matter after the Eagles beat Dallas in Week 16 to go a game up in the standings. 

Philadelphia's division crown didn't come easily this season as the Eagles stumbled to a 5-7 record.

But Philly took advantage of a weak NFC East, going 5-1 in the division. The Cowboys also trudged through a sluggish year when they struggled on defense and special teams.

The Eagles have the offensive and defensive talent to do damage in the playoffs. Running back Miles Sanders is an exciting and explosive young talent, and tight end Zach Ertz is one of the best at his position. The same goes for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Ertz was absent for Sunday's victory, however, with injuries to his ribs and back. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided additional info on the severity of the situation:

Ultimately, Philadelphia is in after surviving the NFC East wreckage, and its previous struggles don't matter after clinching a playoff spot. The Eagles are in the postseason and can enjoy a clean slate.

Philadelphia will host the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round on either Saturday or Sunday. The Eagles will be the conference's No. 4 seed.

