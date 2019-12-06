Real Madrid vs. Espanyol: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

In-form Real Madrid will be overwhelming favourites when they face Espanyol on Saturday, in what could well be one of the most lopsided La Liga contests this season.

Caesars has handed Los Blancos odds of -550 (bet $550 to win $100), compared to a whopping +1400 for the Catalans. A draw comes in at +640.

Premier Sports (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will cover the match, which will start at noon GMT/7 a.m. ET.

Preview

Real Madrid are level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, having won their last three outings in the competition. Barring a minor miracle on Saturday, they'll add another three points against an Espanyol team in crisis.

The Catalans have lost four of their last five, including a 4-2 drubbing by Osasuna at home in their last outing. Osasuna had won just a single road match prior to that clash, and the home fans were understandably furious after the final whistle, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

They're expected to take a beating at the hands of Real, even if the La Liga giants have some worries going into the match.

Eden Hazard will miss out with an injury that could keep him sidelined for the Clasico against Barcelona on the 18th:

Gareth Bale would have been a logical replacement, but he too won't feature on Saturday:

Their absence will test Real's depth in attack. Rodrygo Goes replaced Bale in the 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves and seems likely to come into the starting XI, while Isco and Vinicius Jr. could also take on bigger roles.

Isco got the start against Alaves and played well before being replaced by Ferland Mendy. He combined well with Karim Benzema and has earned his spot in the team while Hazard works his way back to full health.

Even with two of their best forwards sidelined, Los Blancos should have little trouble against Espanyol. Benzema saw his four-match scoring streak come to an end against Alaves but has been in fine form throughout the season, and he should feast on a defence that has conceded a La Liga-leading 28 goals.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol