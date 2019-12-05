Doug Pederson Says Eagles Are 'Sick to Our Stomach' Amid Continued Struggles

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles are down but not out.

"We are all disappointed," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Thursday. "We are all sick to our stomach."

Pederson added that he stills feels "full support" from Philly's locker room, and the Eagles are "ready to go back to work" after their 37-31 loss to the 3-9 Miami Dolphins last week. That message meshed with what he emphasized Monday:

The Eagles' remaining four opponents have a combined 13-35 record.

However, the Eagles winning out is far from a foregone conclusion. Philadelphia has dropped three straight games.

Pederson shouldered the blame for the Eagles' skid Monday while speaking to 94WIP's Angelo Cataldi (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk):

"Our discipline, our consistency, the lack of that that showed up in this football game, that's on me. That's on me. And that's why I'm disappointed. I felt like and I think most people felt like we were the better football team. ... Having watched [the tape] again this morning, it's not who we are, it's not who I am as a coach, it's not how we teach things. It starts with me, and I have to fix things this week heading into the Giants game."

Philadelphia will host the 2-10 New York Giants on Monday night in a must-win game. Veteran quarterback Eli Manning has been named the Giants' starter over struggling rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Manning is 10-20 all time against the Eagles.

FiveThirtyEight (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro) laid out the importance of the Giants game to the Eagles' slight playoff odds.

Philly holds a 35 percent chance to win the NFC East compared to the Dallas Cowboys' 65 percent. However, if the Eagles top the Giants and Dallas loses to Chicago on Thursday, each team will be 6-7. Dallas would then hold a 53 percent chance to Philly's 47 percent.

The Cowboys visit the Eagles in Week 16, which could end up deciding the division. But first, Philly must take care of business against New York and Washington over the next two weeks.